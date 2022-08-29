According to journalist Alan Nixon via MOT Leeds News, Spurs are interested in signing Leeds attacker Dan James, but only on loan-to-buy deal.

The 24-year-old has been highly coveted by Tottenham and Everton the past two weeks.

James has played in all games that he has been available for Jesse Marsch’s team this season, helping the team secure seven points in the first four games of Premier League.

According to Nixon, Leeds owner Radrizzani is willing to sanction the sale, but only with straight-up cash, which basically means only a permanent deal.

The Wales international has been a very useful player for Leeds since his £30m move from Manchester United, appearing in 32 league games last season and scoring four goals.