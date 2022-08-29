Tottenham in talks to sign La Liga star Conte is a long-term fan of

Tottenham Hotspur are in talks to sign Atletico Madrid’s Yannick Carrasco.

The versatile Belgian wing-back is a player Antonio Conte has long admired, according to the Telegraph’s Jason Burt, with the player being a perfect fit for the Italian coach’s system.

The 28-year-old is a very versatile player and can play as a left wing-back or a left winger. Spurs have already signed Ivan Perisic for that wing-back role and Richarlison is providing cover for the forward positions so where the Atleti star will fit is uncertain at present.

Carrasco has a €60m release clause in his Atletico Madrid contract, states Burt, which expires in June 2024.

Carrasco has started one out of Atletico’s opening three La Liga matches and has come on in the other two. It is uncertain whether the La Liga side are fully open to letting the Belgian go this late in the window, however, should Tottenham arrive with that €60m it would be hard for the Madrid side to say no.

The 28-year-old would be a great addition to Conte’s squad but whether they can get a deal done this week, remains to be seen.