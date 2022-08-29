Tottenham starlet Bryan Gil is set to leave north London for Valencia for the second time after manager Gennaro Gattuso dropped a huge hint that the former Sevilla star would be on his way to the Mestalla in the coming weeks.

Gil signed from Sevilla for a fee of around £20m-plus-Erik Lamela, although his Lilywhites career has yet to take off.

The Spaniard, who joined Sevilla as an 11-year-old, made his name in a loan spell at Eibar which prompted Nuno Espirito Santo to take a look at him for a potential move.

But after failing to force his way into Antonio Conte’s plans following the Portuguese’s sacking, Gil is now behind Dejan Kulusevski, Ivan Perisic, Richarlison, Ryan Sessegnon and Lucas Moura in the bid for a wing spot at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – meaning he is likely to leave.

And Gattuso all but confirmed as such in a recent press conference, meaning Gil will not shine in Tottenham colours for at least another year.

“For Bryan it’s done, Tottenham told us that 90-99% it is closed,” Gattuso told reporters as relayed by Tuttomercato.

“[For] two or three days, Spurs told us that before they let him go they must take a substitute. We are waiting for Tottenham to acquire a player in that role.”

With Los Che also in the market for Edinson Cavani, the Italian will aim to adequately replace the sale of Goncalo Guedes, who joined Wolves earlier in the summer.

MORE: Exclusive: Wesley Fofana transfer to be official imminently, but he was not Chelsea’s third or fourth choice