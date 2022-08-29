Video: Footage shows an excited Antony arriving at Carrington today

Antony has arrived in England and new footage shows the winger looking excited at Manchester United’s training ground.

The Brazilian is at Carrington to complete the main part of his medical today, reports Fabrizio Romano, as the deal from Ajax grows closer to completion.

According to Sky Sports, Man United will pay the Dutch giants a huge £85m for Antony, as Erik ten Hag is set to reunite with the 22-year-old after the pair worked together at Ajax.

Many Man United fans are very excited about the arrival of the skilful winger and will be hoping to see him play sometime this week.