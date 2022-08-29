Manchester United and Chelsea transfer target Frenkie de Jong has been spotted flying to London.

The Athletic recently reported that Chelsea were still keen to bring De Jong to Stamford Bridge. Manchester United have also shown an interest in the midfielder, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that a deal had been agreed, but the move has appeared to have quietened down in the last few weeks.

Now, according to El Chirinquito TV, De Jong is flying to London and has arrived at an airport, as seen in the video below.

It’s unclear as to whether De Jong is flying to London to complete a move to any Premier League club, but time will tell.