Exclusive: Wesley Fofana transfer to be official imminently, but he was not Chelsea’s third or fourth choice

Wesley Fofana’s transfer to Chelsea is almost done, and should be made official imminently, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

The Italian transfer news journalist adds that he does not believe Chelsea fans should be concerned about their club seemingly spending big money on a player who wasn’t their first choice for that position.

It’s well established that the Blues also chased Jules Kounde while he was at Sevilla this summer, while Nathan Ake and Milan Skriniar were also on the club’s radar before they eventually settled on Fofana to join Kalidou Koulibaly in helping to replace Antonio Rudiger after his move to Real Madrid, and Andreas Christensen after he left for Barcelona.

Romano insists, however, that Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel had long been keen on Fofana, though it was not an easy deal to get done, with Leicester City viewing him as untouchable earlier in the summer.

“I think Wesley Fofana’s move to Chelsea could be official in 24-48h, depending on the clubs to sign contracts – but also this deal is done. Leicester fought hard to keep him, but he was eager to join Chelsea and they finally came up with a good enough offer,” Romano explained.

“I’ve been asked a lot about Chelsea’s centre-back targets this summer, as some fans feel this is a lot of money to spend on a player after failing to sign previous targets such as Jules Kounde and Nathan Ake.

“However, in my opinion it is not true that Fofana was the third or fourth choice target for Chelsea in this position – indeed he has always been a top target for Thomas Tuchel but it was not an easy deal because he was untouchable in June and July. He was definitely not behind Milan Skriniar, for example.”

All in all, this looks like another fine piece of business for Chelsea this summer after also landing big names such as Raheem Sterling and Marc Cucurella.