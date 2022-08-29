West Ham announce the club-record signing of Lucas Paqueta

West Ham have announced the signing of Lyon’s Lucas Paqueta for a club-record transfer fee.

The Hammers will pay Lyon a €60m fee, which includes add-ons, for the midfielder and David Moyes will be hoping he can be a game-changer for the club. The Brazilian has signed a contract with the London club until June 2027 with an option of a further season, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The fee is a club-record for West Ham, which surpasses that of Sebastien Haller, who was signed from Eintracht Frankfurt back in 2019 for €52.6m (£45m), according to Sky Sports.

That deal never lived up to expectations but West Ham fans will be hoping that this move does.

Born in Brazil, but now East London is his home.

Paqueta leaves Lyon after spending the last two years with the club following a failed move to AC Milan. The 25-year-old played 80 times for the French outfit over the course of those years, scoring 21 goals and assisting a further 14. The midfielder had a fine showing last campaign, where he scored 11 of those goals and racked up seven assists.

The Brazilian is likely to play behind the striker in Moyes’ system and will be looking to form a solid partnership with the likes of Gianluca Scamacca and Jarrod Bowen.

The midfielder is West Ham’s eighth signing of the window as Moyes looks to recover from a poor start in the Premier League to achieve something special with this Hammers side.