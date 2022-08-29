West Ham star Craig Dawson is reportedly unhappy at the club amidst interest from Wolves and Aston Villa ramping up just days before the deadline.

Dawson was imperious in the Hammers’ Europa League run last season, earning a place in the Team of the Season and coining the nickname ‘Ballon Dawson’ – named after the award which selects the world’s best player that season.

However, with the arrivals of Thilo Kehrer and Nayef Aguerd over the summer, he is now further down in the pecking order at the London Stadium and could leave as a result.

And according to the Daily Mail, Villa’s interest means that Dawson is unhappy at the club with first-team opportunities becoming more scarce – and a move could well be in the offing for the Rochdale-born star.

The report states that whilst David Moyes wishes to keep the giant defender at his club, Villa feel that they can offer him more playing time with Diego Carlos having suffered a season-ending injury just two games into the new season.

Aguerd has suffered an injury himself, although Kehrer, Kurt Zouma, Aaron Cresswell and Angelo Ogbonna can also play there and Dawson may not be needed as much as he is in the Midlands.

And with just one year left on his contract, the former West Bromwich Albion star could see a move back to the Birmingham area become a reality in the coming days.

Alongside their interest, Wolves are also reportedly interested in his services.

