New West Ham boy Emerson Palmieri has told West Ham fans to give soon-to-be new signing Lucas Paqueta time to develop the club with a reported £50m move to the London Stadium edging ever closer.

The Italian left-back joined West Ham from Chelsea last week as he aims to compete with Aaron Cresswell for the left-back spot in east London.

With the Hammers going on a huge spending spree by buying the likes of Nayef Aguerd, Maxwel Cornet and Gianluca Scamacca amongst others, Paqueta is set to be the cherry on the top of the cake for David Moyes.

But whilst there is undeniable and expected anticipation around his potential signing from Lyon – where the duo played together – Emerson has told fans to stick with Paqueta whilst he warms to the league.

“He has the talent to be one of the top players,” Palmieri told The Athletic.

“He’s still young and I believe we have to have patient with him, because sometimes youngsters have ups and downs. He’s a dedicated guy, someone who is obsessed with winning games and competing for titles.

“He has everything he needs to develop further. I think he has a brilliant future ahead of him.”

MORE: Exclusive: Wesley Fofana transfer to be official imminently, but he was not Chelsea’s third or fourth choice