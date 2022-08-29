Playmaker now pushing for West Ham move before Deadline Day

Club Brugge playmaker Hans Vanaken is reportedly pushing for a transfer to West Ham before the end of the summer window.

The Belgium international has been linked with the Hammers several times recently, and it seems he’s eager to get the move to the London Stadium.

Vanaken looks like he’d be a fine signing for David Moyes’ side, and fans will be glad to see that the move is of interest to the player.

Reports add that Vanaken could move for as little as €15million, so this looks like an ideal piece of business to get done in the next few days.

West Ham have had a decent summer but have made a slow start to the season, so one imagines one or two more new additions would be warmly welcomed before the transfer deadline later this week.