Wolves agree fee for former Manchester United target

Wolverhampton Wanderers have agreed a fee of €18m with Stuttgart for striker Sasa Kalajdzic.

The Midlands club were linked with the Austrian star last week as Bruno Lage started the season without a recognised striker in his ranks after Fabio Silva joined Anderlecht on loan and Raul Jimenez sustained an injury ahead of the campaign, but now seem to be moving closer to addressing that issue, reports The Athletic.

The latter is now fit to play but the club still feels that they need a backup for their main man.

Wolves have so far signed Goncalo Guedes, Matheus Nunes and Nathan Collins this window and have started their Premier League campaign winless through four matches.

Kalajdzic was also a target for Manchester United, reports Sky Sports, with the Stuttgart forward said to have wanted a move to Old Trafford this summer. United are now close to completing a deal for Ajax’s Antony, as reported by Sky Sports, therefore a late move for the Austrian international is unlikely.

The 25-year-old looks set to leave Stuttgart after three years with the German club having joined from Austrian side Admira Wacker in 2019. The striker has made 60 appearances for the Bundesliga club, in which he has scored 24 goals.