Neil Warnock has revealed that Wilfried Zaha once told him he didn’t speak to Sir Alex Ferguson once during his time at Manchester United.

The Crystal Palace star is now one of the top talents in the Premier League, but he had a difficult start to his career at the highest level when he became Ferguson’s final signing for Man Utd.

Zaha ended up never playing under the legendary Scottish tactician, as he retired that summer, and Zaha then struggled to get many first-team opportunities under David Moyes.

This led to the Ivory Coat international eventually returning to Crystal Palace for a second spell, and he’s been there ever since.

Warnock brought Zaha back to Selhurst Park, and told talkSPORT that he was surprised to find out from the player that he never once spoke to Ferguson.

The former Eagles boss regrets that Zaha didn’t really get the support he needed at a young age at a big club like United.

“I signed him when I went to Crystal Palace. He’s always loved there. I would have liked to see him go to another top club.

“When he came back to me when I re-signed him. I remember talking to him in the chairman’s office.

“I said to him, ‘Did you get on alright with Sir Alex?’ He said, ‘He never spoke to me once’.

“He was only a young lad and went there and didn’t get a lot of help.

“I’d love to have seen him [at a top club]. When he’s got an arm around him, he’s so exciting to watch and so dynamic.

“I think he’s going to have an excellent season this year.”