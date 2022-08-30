Barcelona star considering U-Turn on Man United move

Barcelona’s Sergino Dest is considering making a move to Manchester United.

The right-back had initially rejected Man United’s advances but is now weighing up an offer from the club, reports Paul Hirst.

Dest is out of favour with Barcelona boss, Xavi, and the Catalan club would be willing to let the 21-year-old go as he has not played in any of Barca’s opening three matches.

The USA international joined Barcelona in 2020 and was a popular player under Ronald Koeman’s reign at the Catalan club but since Xavi has taken over the Barca legend has preferred other options and with an important World Cup around the corner for America, the right-back will want regular game time in order to prepare.

Man United are likely to bring in Dest as a replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who is wanted by West Ham and Crystal Palace.

The Athletic have reported that United were approached by the two English clubs over the signing of the right-back but it is understood that the Manchester club have not entertained the idea as the Red Devils do not intend to sell or loan the 24-year-old before the end of the window.

The reason being, if Wan-Bisssaka was to depart Man United in the next few days a replacement would be required, to ensure manager Erik ten Hag has two options in that position, states The Athletic.

Should United bring in Dest that would pave the way for the Englishman’s departure but the transfer cannot happen until Wan-Bissaka can be moved on.