Bournemouth have become the first Premier League side to sack a manager this season with Scott Parker receiving his marching orders early on Tuesday morning.

The Cherries appointed Parker as boss last year having left Fulham earlier that summer, and he brought them instant success with automatic promotion back to the Premier League along with the Cottagers and Nottingham Forest.

However, the club have not spend much this summer; only Joe Rothwell and Marcos Senesi have been signed for the first team for a fee, which is nowhere near enough considering the talent that Fulham and Forest have plucked from across the continent.

A win over Aston Villa on the opening day of the season gave them a good springboard to use, but defeats to Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool – the latter being a 9-0 loss – have seen the club fall back down to 17th.

And with money being an issue, Parker’s post-match comments in the humiliation at Anfield highlighted his frustration – to which club owner Maxim Demin alluded to in a club statement.

“I would like to place on record my gratitude to Scott and his team for their efforts during their time with us,” Demin said via the club’s official website.

“Our promotion back to the Premier League last season under his tenure will always be remembered as one of the most successful seasons in our history.

“However, in order for us to keep progressing as a team and a Club as a whole, it is unconditional that we are aligned in our strategy to run the club sustainably.

“We must also show belief in and respect for one another. That is the approach that has brought this club so much success in recent history, and one that we will not veer from now.

“Our search for a new head coach will begin immediately.”

It is yet to be seen who the Cherries will bring in, although Sean Dyche has been touted as an early frontrunner.

