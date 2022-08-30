Chelsea and Arsenal fail with late moves as midfielder to join Everton

Any kind of loyalty or trust is rare in football these days, so it’s always nice to see when a player and a club have a strong bond.

There are numerous examples of someone just being an excellent fit for a certain team, and Idrissa Gana Gueye did play some of his best football at Everton before departing for PSG a few seasons ago, so a return to Goodison Park should be perfect for both sides:

Le Sénégalais a dit au revoir à ses coéquipiers et au staff cet après-midi au Camp des Loges. Même si Arsenal et Chelsea sont arrivés dans le dossier, Gueye avait donné sa parole à Everton et a souhaite la tenir #Mercato #PSG https://t.co/gmPoaPqMhz — Loïc Tanzi (@Tanziloic) August 30, 2022

There’s a key point in this report that should interest Everton fans, as it could be easy to view this as Gueye falling out of the picture at PSG and no longer being an attractive prospect, but it’s suggested that both Chelsea and Arsenal made a late move to change his mind.

He’s not the type of midfielder that’s going to grab the headlines very often, but both London clubs have talented midfielders who are great on the ball, but they need someone like Gueye to make the whole thing work so he would’ve been a great addition for both teams.

For Everton, they’re getting a known midfielder with quality and energy and he’s a clear upgrade on what’s there just now, so it’s going to be interesting to see what kind of difference he can make at Goodison on his return.