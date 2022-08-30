Christian Pulisic has reportedly been left disappointed in Chelsea transfer chiefs following his blocked exit from Stamford Bridge this summer – with Leeds and Newcastle said to be interested.

The American has found game time hard to come by in recent seasons, and his problems could further given the recent arrival of Raheem Sterling and the potential arrival of Anthony Gordon.

The Hershey, Pennsylvania-born star has only made 72 minutes of Premier League football so far this season and has been massively in need of first-team opportunities if he is to reach full fitness before the World Cup.

As a result, fellow countryman Jesse Marsch was reportedly willing to take him on loan alongside Eddie Howe, who could use another top-class winger to mirror the exploits of Allan Saint-Maximin on the left-hand flank.

But the Athletic state that this has been blocked by Thomas Tuchel and Todd Boehly – much to Pulisic’s disappointment.

The publication tells us that his contract runs for two more years, and the star was even willing to sign an extension to make the Blues more willing to loan him out.

Yet Boehly decided against it, especially with Callum-Hudson Odoi imminently being sent out on loan to Bayer Leverkusen.

