Chelsea take first steps towards signing Premier League star

Chelsea have taken the first steps towards signing Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha.

The London club have held talks with Crystal Palace over a potential deal, reports 90min, and are pushing to complete the deal before the end of the transfer window.

The Blues have been chasing another forward towards the latter part of this window and have identified Everton’s Anthony Gordon and Barcelona’s Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang as their other targets for the role.

Chelsea have already submitted a bid of £60m for the Everton youngster but according to 90min, the two sides remain some way apart from reaching an agreement.

Talks remain ongoing over Gordon, states the report, but should that fail to materialise Chelsea have also reached out to Palace over Zaha, who is seen as the alternative to the Everton star rather than Aubameyang.

Zaha has under 12 months left on his Crystal Palace contract and this could be the Eagles’ last opportunity to secure a fee for their star player. The London club are aware of the winger’s wish to play Champions League football but could they use this situation to their advantage?

The Express states that the Times have reported Palace’s submission of a £27m bid for Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher.

The Blues are yet to respond to the bid for their academy graduate, therefore, could the Eagles ask for the midfielder as part of the bid for Zaha? That remains to be seen this week but it is almost certain that Thomas Tuchel will have a new forward before the window closes.