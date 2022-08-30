Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi seals loan move to Germany

Callum Hudson-Odoi has left Chelsea to join Bayer Leverkusen on loan for the season.

The deal is a simple loan with no option to buy, reports Fabrizio Romano, which means the 21-year-old will return to Stamford Bridge next summer.

Hudson-Odoi is not in Thomas Tuchel’s plans for the season as the winger did not play a single minute in the Blues’ opening four Premier league games. The German coach has decided to put his faith in Ruben Loftus-Cheek this season for the positions that are up for grabs, therefore, the move to Germany will certainly benefit the young Chelsea star.

BREAKING ?: Chelsea midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi has completed his loan move to Bayer Leverkusen. ?? pic.twitter.com/N6SY7i3rHg — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 30, 2022

Hudson-Odoi played 28 times for Chelsea last season, in which he scored three goals and assisted a further six for the Blues in all competitions. The winger is a very versatile player and has the potential to be a top talent in world football but needs more consistent minutes at the highest level to help him develop further.

According to Derek Rae, Hudson-Odoi has confirmed that Kai Havertz played a part in his loan move to Bayer Leverkusen, by telling him “only good things about the club.” The German joined Chelsea from the Bundesliga club and now his fellow teammate will be hoping to have the same success he did with Leverkusen.