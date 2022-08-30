Cristiano Ronaldo has clear transfer preference ahead of Deadline Day

Despite there being just two days in the summer transfer window, according to reports, Cristiano Ronaldo has not given up on leaving Manchester United.

That’s according to a recent written report from Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport (via Sports Witness), who claims the Portuguese superstar’s preference is to join Chelsea before Thursday’s Deadline Day.

New owner Todd Boehly held transfer talks with super-agent Jorge Mendes earlier in the summer (The Athletic), but as we exclusively reported at the time, a follow-up approach was never on the American owner’s agenda

However, still with no agreement in place with any club, the 37-year-old faces a race against time if he is to find a route out of Old Trafford before the window slams shut.

Recently linked to Napoli, CdS believe the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is not overly keen on a move to Serie A due to believing the team do not stand a very good chance of progressing beyond the Champions League’s group stage.

Nevertheless, with just over 48 hours left in the window, it is going to be extremely interesting to see what the next couple of days have in store for Manchester United’s iconic number seven.