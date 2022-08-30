Crystal Palace considering late move for Chelsea midfielder

Even though there are just two days left in this summer’s transfer window, Crystal Palace are hopeful they can make at least one more signing before Thursday’s deadline.

That’s according to a recent report from the Evening Standard, who claims Patrick Vieira is eager to bring Conor Gallagher back to Selhurst Park following an impressive campaign last season.

The Eagles aren’t the only club interested in the English midfielder though. Everton, West Ham and Newcastle United are also keeping a close eye on the 22-year-old.

However, given his previous experience working under Vieira, it would be fair to assume that if Gallagher were to depart Chelsea for the second time in as many summers, Crystal Palace would be the favourites to secure his signature.

It won’t be easy though. Manager Thomas Tuchel is believed to be reluctant to sanction a loan move and would prefer to keep the Epsom-born midfielder among his squad options for this season.

In fact, so desperate to keep the playmaker on board, Tuchel is believed to be considering changing his formation to a back four in order to help get the best out of Gallagher, whose preferred role is to play as a number eight.