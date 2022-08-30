Crystal Palace could be set for surprise Wilfried Zaha swap deal

Chelsea’s interest in Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha could now see them potentially include Conor Gallagher in a bid for the winger.

This is according to the Express, who states that the Times have reported that Palace have submitted a £27m bid for the 22-year-old midfielder. The Blues are yet to respond to the bid for their academy graduate but their interest in Zaha could spark a few ideas in order to save some money.

According to The Independent, Chelsea are weighing up a late move for Zaha as an alternative to Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, in case the Blues’ pursuit of the former Arsenal forward falls through.

The Crystal Palace winger is in the final year of his contract with the Eagles and earlier this year it was reported that he was not willing to negotiate a new deal with his boyhood team.

With both clubs wanting players from each other, the Express suggests that Chelsea could propose a player plus cash deal for Zaha, with Gallagher returning to Selhurst Park on a permanent basis.

Gallagher has been given a chance at the start of this season by Tuchel but the midfielder has put in two poor showings. The 22-year-old showed last season at Crystal Palace that he is a wonderful player and has the tools to succeed at Stamford Bridge but should he want to surprisingly return to Selhurst Park, it will be interesting to see if Zaha goes the other way.