Eddie Howe appears to confirm one exit and a chance for outcast this season

There’s no doubt that Newcastle United have ambitions to be among the best in the country, but it’s not clear just how fast they are going to grow.

We saw with Man City’s rise that players from previous regimes can be forgotten about very quickly as new faces come in and the club moves on, so there’s mixed news in a recent report.

Matty Longstaff looked like he could emulate his brother Sean by becoming a key player when he burst onto the scene, but a failed loan spell at Aberdeen and another spell in League Two with Mansfield Town suggests he’s starting to be edged out.

Eddie Howe has all but confirmed that he’s likely to head out on another loan, but there’s some good news for Jamal Lewis who missed the majority of last season through injury.

Lewis is a classic example of a player who may have been forgotten or replaced, but the opposite appears to be true for him as Howe seems set to give him a chance to establish himself in the team again.

It’s possible that both may end up moving on eventually depending on how this season works out, but Longstaff’s exit is more likely to see him playing for his next move rather than coming back and commanding a place in the Newcastle team again.