Chelsea have experienced a very busy summer transfer window.

Following Todd Boehly’s recent takeover of the club from former owner Roman Abramovich, the American business tycoon has splashed the cash with the Blues signing five new senior players, including bringing in Raheem Sterling from Manchester City for £50m.

However, it isn’t just incomings that have been on the agenda for the Londoners. A whole host of players have also departed.

Not only have the club lost defensive duo Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger, who joined Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively after their contracts expired at the end of last season, but several attackers, including Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner have also left.

Another player who has been strongly linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge has been USMNT international Christian Pulisic.

MORE: “Keep an eye on Ronaldo” – Romano reveals what Ten Hag has told Man United attackers

Previously linked with Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United, although a move to Old Trafford is now off the cards following the Red Devils’ decision to sign Antony from Ajax, Pulisic’s future remains somewhat uncertain.

However, addressing what the final days of the summer window could have in store for the American winger, leading transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who writes exclusively for CaughtOffside via SubStack, said: “It is difficult for Pulisic to leave Chelsea before Deadline Day.

“Manchester United made enquiries before signing Antony. Newcastle United also wanted him on loan but, as things stand, there is no possibility that deal could be done.”

Failure to secure a move away from the country’s capital before September’s deadline does not mean the Blues’ number 10 will down tools though.

Romano went on to reassure fans that even if the 23-year-old does not move this summer, he will remain an ultimate professional and fight for his place under Thomas Tuchel.

“In case the right proposal doesn’t come up before Deadline Day, Pulisic is ready to fight for his place in Thomas Tuchel’s team,” Romano added.