“Fabio Paratici is working” – Fabrizio Romano name drops potential Spurs alternative to Dan James

Tottenham Hotspur have a surprise interest in signing winger Dan James from Leeds United but reaching an agreement for the Wales international will not be easy.

Even though James, 24, has struggled to make an impact for Jesse Marsch’s Whites since his move from Manchester United last summer, the winger’s stock remains high and that is proven by Tottenham Hotspur’s pursuit.

However, confirming the complexity of a potential deal for the 24-year-old, leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, has explained why a move may not materialise.

“Dan James was an idea for Tottenham Hotspur from last week but so far Leeds United have no plans to release him on loan with a buy option,” the Italian journalist wrote exclusively for CaughtOffside via SubStack.

“The Welsh winger is also happy with Leeds United.”

Given that there is now just two days left in the summer transfer window, there isn’t a lot of time left to bring in new signings, but that isn’t going to stop football manager Fabio Paratici from trying.

“In case Tottenham Hotspur cannot convince Leeds United to let James go, Fabio Paratici is working to identify possible alternatives,” Romano added.

“Even though the club likes Atalanta’s Ruslan Malinovskyi, it is a really complicated deal to conclude because the Serie A side does not want to loan him out.”

Since joining Atalanta from Genk back in 2019, Malinovskyi, who has just one year left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 131 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 57 goals along the way.