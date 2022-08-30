Fabrizio Romano offers potentially exciting Marina Granovskaia update

Prior to her departure from Chelsea earlier this summer, director Marina Granovskaia was arguably the most powerful and influential woman in football.

Having spent the majority of her adult life working for former owner Roman Abramovich, the Russian billionaire’s decision to acquire Chelsea back in 2003 opened the door for Granovskaia to enter the world of football.

Best known for her ability to negotiate multi-million-pound deals, Chelsea, under the guidance of both Abramovich and Granovskaia enjoyed a hugely successful 19 years, which saw the Londoners lift multiple major trophies, including five Premier League titles, as well as the 2011-12 and 2020-21 Champions League.

However, following Abramovich’s quick-fire sale, which led to American business tycoon Todd Boehly taking over, Granovskaia followed her boss out of the Stamford Bridge exit back in June.

“We thank Marina for her many years of excellent service to the club and wish her all the best in her future ventures,” Boehly said in a statement released at the time, as quoted by TalkSport.

Even though the 47-year-old has been out of the industry for just two months, there is already speculation mounting when it comes to her potential return.

Updating fans on the Russian-Canadian’s situation, as well as her plans for the future, Fabrizio Romano, who writes exclusively for CaughtOffside via SubStack, said: “Marina Granovskaia left her position as Chelsea director earlier this summer and I believe she wants to take some time off after so many years working for the Blues.

“However, I think she could consider a return to working in football in the future, but nothing is final or agreed at the moment.”

Would you like to see Granovskaia working for your club in the future? – Let us know in the comments.