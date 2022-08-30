Fabrizio Romano weighs in on possibility of Brendan Rodgers being sacked

Despite enduring an awful start to the new 2022-23 season, Leicester City’s board know they must afford Brendan Rodgers more time.

That is the view of leading football journalist Fabrizio Romano, who believes there are no current concerns over the Irishman’s future, despite his team’s dreadful form.

The Foxes currently sit rock-bottom of the Premier League table, winless after four games and on just one point.

Not only have the Foxes’ results been poor, but their performances have too, and this was perfectly demonstrated by their 2-1 defeat against 10-man Chelsea last weekend.

While Scott Parker became the first Premier League manager to be sacked this season following his recent dismissal by Bournemouth (BBC Sport), Rodgers remains a red-hot favourite to also get the boot.

However, providing some assurances to fans, Romano, who writes exclusively for CaughtOffside via SubStack, has confirmed that Leicester City’s hierarchy know they must give the 49-year-old time to turn it around.

“I have not heard any rumours of a sacking for Rodgers and I think it must be remembered that Leicester City were the only club not to make a single signing this summer, apart from veteran goalkeeper Alex Smithies,” the Italian transfer guru said.