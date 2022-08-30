Fulham close to bringing in three more signings before Deadline Day

Fulham are making moves late in the transfer window and are set for a busy week as they try to finalise three more signings.

The Cottagers have already brought in seven new stars and have started their Premier League campaign off in impressive fashion picking up five points across their opening four games but most importantly, their performances have been very encouraging for their survival.

That is never guaranteed though and Marco Silva still wants more bodies before Deadline Day ends and three more are set to join the Fulham manager’s ranks.

Who are the three new players Fulham are working on?

According to Fabrizio Romano, the first player Fulham are set to sign is Roma’s Justin Kluivert as the deal is at the final stages. The move will be a loan with an obligation to buy clause attached and the whole deal will set the London club back €9.5m.

Former Chelsea and Arsenal star, Willian, will be another arrival at Craven Cottage in the next few days as the Brazilian has completed his medical and will join Silva’s side on a one-year deal, states Romano.

PSG’s Laywin Kurzawa is the third player Fulham are working on, with the Premier League club in advanced talks over a permanent move for the defender. Personal terms have already been agreed, reports Romano, as the deal moves closer to a conclusion.