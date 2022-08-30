Leeds line up move for forward Bielsa loves as Dan James replacement

Leeds United could make a late move for Rangers’ Ryan Kent before the end of the transfer window.

The winger has been linked with a move to Elland Road for a while now and the Daily Mail reports that Leeds are considering reigniting that interest with a late move before Thursday’s deadline.

The Yorkshire club are keeping an eye on Kent due to the fact that Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are both chasing Dan James and Jesse Marsch would be short in the area if the Wales international was not replaced, states the Daily Mail.

Leeds have had a very busy summer with incoming and outgoings but the club would still like to add another striker and a left-back before the window shuts.

Kent has been on their radar for a long time, especially during Marcelo Bielsa’s reign at the club, and with less than a year left on the 25-year-old’s Rangers contract, Leeds should feel confident in bringing the Englishman to the Premier League this week.

The former Liverpool player has played 180 times for Rangers during the last four years, scoring 30 goals and assisting a further 50 for the Scottish giants.