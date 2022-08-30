Man City close to agreement over surprise move for Borussia Dortmund star

Manchester City are close to an agreement with Borussia Dortmund for defender Manuel Akanji.

Negotiations between the two clubs are ongoing over a €17.5m deal and there is optimism on both sides that an agreement will be reached before Deadline Day, reports The Athletic.

This is a surprise move on Man City’s behalf as the Manchester club already have four defenders in Dias, Laporte, Stones and Ake.

Akanji is also coming off the back of a poor season in Germany and has lost his place in Dortmund’s first 11 and is yet to make an appearance for the Bundesliga club this season.

The centre-back is into his final year with Borussia Dortmund, which allows City to pick him up for a low fee and Pep Guardiola will now be looking to help him discover his form so he can contribute to the Premier League champion’s season.

Leicester City are also interested in Akanji and were said to be weighing up a loan move for the Borussia Dortmund star, according to the Daily Mail.

The Foxes are now set to miss out on the 27-year-old to Man City, in what has been a miserable window for Brendan Rodgers.