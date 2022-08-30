Agents told £55m star to reject Man United and join Newcastle instead

Soon-to-be Newcastle star Alexander Isak had been told to snub Manchester United in favour of a move to the north east by his agent, according to reports.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who claim that although multiple bid sides from the English top-flight were linked with a move for his services including Arsenal and Manchester City, Newcastle were the ones who took the plunge to get a deal over the line.

United then came in with a bid, with Erik ten Hag trying to ‘lure him in’ with the future of Cristiano Ronaldo still looking incredibly up in the air with just two days left to go in the market.

Yet after lodging their interest in Isak with a ‘juicy offer’, his agents told him to reject a move to Old Trafford and join the Newcastle revolution instead.

Sociedad were ‘aware’ of the offer that United made to Isak, although a formal bid was not table and thus his move to St. James Park edges ever closer.

With Callum Wilson and Chris Wood to contend with whilst also being able to play on the left-hand side, it makes a lot of sense for Isak to have gone to play under Eddie Howe if he is to develop other than United, where players’ careers have typically suffered in years gone by.

MORE: Exclusive: Wesley Fofana transfer to be official imminently, but he was not Chelsea’s third or fourth choice