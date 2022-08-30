Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United teammates are reportedly happy that the Portuguese superstar has handed in a transfer request at Old Trafford following his desire to compete in the Champions League this year – claiming that the former Real Madrid star has become a ‘real pain in the a**e’ to work alongside.

That’s according to ESPN, who state that most of United’s stars were overjoyed to hear that he wants to leave with many believing that he has become a ‘pain in their backsides’ rather than a player who wants to win.

That would not have been the case in recent years, with the Portugal star’s desire to leave over the last decade likely being met with dismay and a sense of beleaguerment.

Ronaldo will fail to play in the Champions League for the first time in 20 seasons if he fails to secure a move away from Old Trafford in the coming days, and that is looking reassuringly likely with the fact that there has not been one bid lodged by a team in Europe’s premier cup competition thus far.

Having failed to nail down a starting spot under Erik ten Hag, it seems Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford will be chosen as the main attackers in his system with Ronaldo being resorted to as a squad player.

