Former Manchester United star Paul Pogba has been labelled as a hypocrite by his brother Mathias as the saga surrounding his immediate future continues – with eldest brother saying that the new Juventus signing has begun to ‘show his true face’.

News emerged on Sunday that Pogba had claimed he was surrounded and held hostage by a gang with firearms who wanted to extort £11m from him.

Pogba, 29, told that the men wanted the money for ‘protecting him’ for 13 years, although it became even more shocking when it came to light that his brother was involved in the bid.

And the Frenchman’s older brother Mathias, who used to play for Wrexham and Crewe, has given his account of the ordeal by saying that Pogba is a ‘coward, traitor and hypocrite’.

“My little brother is finally starting to show his true face,” he wrote on Instagram, as relayed by the Daily Mail.

“Since it was he who started talking, to lie to the police and who brought out the information, you can’t blame me.

“Paul, you really wanted to shut me up completely, to lie and send me to prison, I suspected it. Now it’s true, my version of the facts actually happened and, unlike you, I have enough to prove my words and your lies.

“I’ll tell you again: brother, manipulating people is not good! It’s not about money: you implicated me in spite of myself, I almost died because of you, you left me in a hole and you want to play the innocent one. When everything is said, people will see that there is no bigger coward, bigger traitor and bigger hypocrite than you on this earth.”

MORE: Exclusive: Wesley Fofana transfer to be official imminently, but he was not Chelsea’s third or fourth choice