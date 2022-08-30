Manchester United target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is set to stay at Lazio despite speculation once again linking the Serbian with a move away from the Stadio Olimpico.

The 27-year-old enjoyed one of his best years in a light blue shirt last season by notching 11 goals and 10 assists in just 37 Serie A games last season, an incredible tally from the centre of midfield considering Maurizio Sarri’s men didn’t finish in the top four.

Having been linked with Europe’s elite for a number of years, Milinkovic-Savic always seems to be on the verge of a move before it happens to break down for reasons more to do with Lazio’s control at keeping one of the better players in their recent history.

And that appears to be the same again this window with his agent, former Chelsea flo Matija Kezman, ruling out a decision to leave.

“The decision has been made: he will stay at Lazio this summer,” he told Corriere dello Sport as relayed by Fabrizio Romano.

The move leaves United with Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Fred, Donny van de Beek, Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes as their central midfield options; not a bad plethora of midfielders at all, but they could potentially have done with one more star just to liven up a midfield that had turned stagnant for the last two seasons.

