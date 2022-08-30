Newcastle boss Eddie Howe admits Matty Longstaff is set to leave the club before transfer window closes on Thursday.

The 22-year-old is set to leave on a loan deal but Jamal Lewis is staying put for another season at Tyneside.

“Matty is one,” Howe confirmed when asked about departures. “The slightly younger players, there might potentially be some movement with those.”

Longstaff spent last season at Aberdeen and Mansfield Town on loan and is set for another spell elsewhere.

Meanwhile Jamal Lewis is now back fit and ready to contribute if called upon by manager Eddie Howe.