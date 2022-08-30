Paul Pogba’s brother continues to humiliate him with another witchcraft claim which wasted millions

For years the world has speculated over Paul Pogba and his inability to consistently put good performances together and at times he’s barely looked interested, but some of the stories coming out about his personal life over the past few days might suggest that he had other things on his mind.

The reports about an ongoing extortion attempt him are genuinely troubling, while the other indicating that he’s been trying to use witchcraft to put a curse on Kylian Mbappe is just downright bizarre, so it’s a shame that his injury will likely see him miss out on the World Cup as another French meltdown on the world stage would’ve been peak viewing.

His brother Mathias largely made a living as a footballer trading off the family name to keep getting clubs despite limited ability and a worse attitude, and he’s now going after his brother on social media this week.

He’s released another video today, and he’s claiming that Paul has spent millions on witchcraft in an attempt to prevent injuries, before pointing out that these attempts have not been successful:

— Mathias Pogba (@LeMathiasPogba) August 30, 2022

It’s a strange situation that also makes you wonder if successful witchcraft would eventually open up a debate about it being performance-enhancing for athletes, but in Paul’s situation that hasn’t been the case.