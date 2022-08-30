Promsing news for Leeds United over record-breaking Italian wonderkid

It’s easy to forget that Italy are the reigning European Champions, so anybody getting in that team has to be playing at a very high level indeed.

They’ve had some of the best names in world football playing up front for them in recent years, so any player who can come in and become their youngest-ever goalscorer must be some talent.

That player is Zurich striker Wilfried Gnonto, and the latest reports are suggesting that he’s closing in on a move to Leeds United.

He’s had a quiet start to this season due to a likely transfer with his contract expiring at the end of the season, so Zurich have used him sparingly to avoid any injury that would ruin their payday and his big move.

It’s even suggested that personal terms have been agreed with the Italian striker, while Zurich really need to offload him by Thursday’s deadline to avoid losing him on a pre-contract in January so it’s in everyone’s best interests for this to go through.

It will be a step up from the Swiss league so he’s likely to be a signing where the emphasis will be on his long-term development and he might not start straight away, but he’s an outstanding talent and this could be a huge coup for Leeds if they can pull it off.