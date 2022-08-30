Richarlison issues brutal two-word response to Liverpool legend who criticised keepie-uppies vs. Forest

Richarlison is a social media menace!
The former Everton winger has become well-known for his comical, and sometimes, troll-like responses to fans and pundits on social media platforms such as Twitter.
it isn’t just his social media posts that land him in hot water though. The Brazilian is also often criticised for taking the same approach on the field of play.
For example, last weekend saw Tottenham Hotspur beat Nottingham Forest two-nil, but shortly after his introduction late on in the game, Richarlison was spotted doing some keepie-uppies.
Richarlison got hit hard after juggling on Nottingham Forest ? pic.twitter.com/UAAEev2RFY
— ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) August 28, 2022
MORE: “Keep an eye on Ronaldo” – Romano reveals what Ten Hag has told Man United attackers
The disrespectful showboating act, which led to Brennan Johnson flying in for a tackle, has seen the South American come in for a lot of criticism.
The latest name to lay into Tottenham Hotspur’s new number nine has been former Liverpool star Didi Hamann.
Taking to Twitter to give his opinion on the 25-year-old’s recent showboating antics, Hamann said: “Nothing to do with showboating. Should have been booked for unsportsmanlike conduct and restarted with free kick to Forest.”
However, firing back a short and snappy two-word response, Richarlison quoted the former midfielder and simply said: “Cry more.”
Cry more ?
— Richarlison Andrade (@richarlison97) August 29, 2022
1 CommentAdd a Comment
I can’t believe what all the fuss is about TBH if I remember Mo Salah did exactly the same thing a while ago, and guess what nothing was said about that.
And only a few weeks ago a Man City player did it as well and guess what no reaction at all, if that had been Ronaldo we would saying great things about it.
I thought he was playing football which is exactly what he was doing.
In my opinion the forest player should have seen red, I really don’t know where Haman is coming from maybe he’s a little jealous that he didn’t have the skill to keep ups.
Absolutely ridiculous from JC as well he used to do stuff all the time.