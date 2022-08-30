Richarlison issues brutal two-word response to Liverpool legend who criticised keepie-uppies vs. Forest

Richarlison is a social media menace!

The former Everton winger has become well-known for his comical, and sometimes, troll-like responses to fans and pundits on social media platforms such as Twitter.

it isn’t just his social media posts that land him in hot water though. The Brazilian is also often criticised for taking the same approach on the field of play.

For example, last weekend saw Tottenham Hotspur beat Nottingham Forest two-nil, but shortly after his introduction late on in the game, Richarlison was spotted doing some keepie-uppies.

Richarlison got hit hard after juggling on Nottingham Forest ? pic.twitter.com/UAAEev2RFY — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) August 28, 2022

The disrespectful showboating act, which led to Brennan Johnson flying in for a tackle, has seen the South American come in for a lot of criticism.

The latest name to lay into Tottenham Hotspur’s new number nine has been former Liverpool star Didi Hamann.

Taking to Twitter to give his opinion on the 25-year-old’s recent showboating antics, Hamann said: “Nothing to do with showboating. Should have been booked for unsportsmanlike conduct and restarted with free kick to Forest.”

However, firing back a short and snappy two-word response, Richarlison quoted the former midfielder and simply said: “Cry more.”