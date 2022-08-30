Sergio Reguilon completes loan move back to Spain

Sergio Reguilon has joined Atletico Madrid on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

The La Liga side have announced the signing of the left-back on loan, which will not include a buy option, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The Spaniard returns to Spain having left the country two years ago to join Tottenham but the 25-year-old has lost his place in Antonio Conte’s first 11 and therefore needs game time in order to try and make it into Spain’s World Cup squad for the tournament in November.

Reguilon did not quite suit Conte’s system and Ryan Sessegnon took over the left wing-back role towards the end of last season. The Englishman is now competing for the position himself as the Italian coach has brought in Ivan Perisic who has started the last two games for Spurs.

The left-back joins an Atletico team that uses wing-backs so this could be a great move for Reguilon. The Spaniard will have a year to try and get used to the system under Diego Simeone’s guidance and will hope to return to Tottenham next summer ready to retake the left wing-back role for himself.