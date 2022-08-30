Cristian Romero has finally joined Tottenham on a permanent deal from Atalanta after impressing under Antonio Conte last season.

The Argentine joined last August on a season-long loan deal with an obligation to buy clause from Serie A, and seemed destined to succeed following his exploits in the Mediterranean where he made his name in Bergamo.

Romero didn’t let fans down, and was noted for his aggressive yet cool-headed football which saw him put his body on the line for Conte’s men.

And he has finally made his switch permanent after a series of stellar displays at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Signing a five-year-deal, the former Juventus star will link up with Eric Dier and Ben Davies as he has done in recent weeks before strutting his stuff in the north of London for the next half-decade.

Romero will become Tottenham’s most expensive defender of all-time in a £42.5m deal, overtaking Davinson Sanchez for the accolade.

“We are delighted to announce the permanent signing of Cristian Romero,” a statement read.

“After initially joining the Club on a season-long loan from Atalanta in August, 2021, the Argentina international has agreed a deal that will run until 2027.”

