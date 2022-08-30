Tottenham forward Richarlison has been massively slated for his antics in the Lilywhites’ tie against Nottingham Forest on Sunday – with many airing their annoyance at his decision to juggle the ball after going 2-0 up at the City Ground.

After provided a sumptuous assist for Harry Kane to double their lead, the former Everton icon took the ball on the left wing and started juggling, which clearly angered the home support.

After receiving the ball back, Forest winger Brennan Johnson wiped Richarlison out and received a yellow card for his tackle.

But according to talkSPORT’s Gabriel Agbonlahor, Johnson was too naive and should have picked up a dismissal by ‘wiping Richarlison out’.

“Nah, I’m taking a red card!” he laughed on Monday’s show.

“I’m running back from striker and I’m wiping him out Ally, I’m wiping him out and saying do those kick-ups in the treatment room!

“Because it’s not as if he’s played the whole game and he’s the top goalscorer in the Premier League, you’ve come on as sub.

“Neymar used to get booted for it at PSG [Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona when he used to do it. As a footballer, you’re taking the mick!”

