Twitter takes action against disgraced Mason Greenwood

Mason Greenwood remains suspended by Manchester United.

The former academy graduate was suspended indefinitely by the Red Devils at the start of the year following sexual assault allegations made by a woman online.

The striker, who remains at the centre of a police investigation, is not expected to return to action, at least not anytime soon anyway.

Consequently, following the shocking allegations made, the 20-year-old, who has already been dropped by his sponsors, has now also seen the verification of his social media accounts removed.

Social media giants Twitter have removed the forward’s ‘verified tick’ and although the company have yet to confirm why it would be fair to assume that the youngster’s recent legal struggles are to blame.