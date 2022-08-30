Video: Best goals from Tuesday night’s Premier League matches

It was another entertaining night in the Premier League with four fixtures being played out in England’s top division.
Southampton were 2-1 winners over Chelsea, Fulham defeated Brighton by the same scoreline, whilst Crystal Palace and Brentford drew 1-1, which was the same result between Leeds and Everton.
There were some lovely goals flying in over the course of the night and here is a recap of the best ones.
Down below are goals from, Romeo Lavia, Wilfried Zaha, Anthony Gordon and Luis Sinisterra.
Romeu Lavia goal
That's some way to open your account for a new team! ?
Roméo Lavia puts Southampton level after Raheem Sterling's opener ?
A brilliant strike. pic.twitter.com/SKAjrM5cD9
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 30, 2022
Wilfried Zaha goal
STOP THAT, WILF! ?
Wilfried Zaha's opener against Brentford was simply amazing ? pic.twitter.com/G3v6zOaONf
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 30, 2022
Anthony Gordon goal
It just had to be him…
With his name in the headlines over a potential transfer, Anthony Gordon scores for Everton again ? pic.twitter.com/9VSqTzofcH
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 30, 2022
Luis Sinisterra goal
Welcome to the Premier League, Luis Sinisterra ?
A goal on his first start to lift the roof off of Elland Road! pic.twitter.com/sVYApqaU3h
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 30, 2022