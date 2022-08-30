(Video) Graham Potter issues hands-off warning to Liverpool amid interest in midfielder

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Graham Potter has made it clear that he does not want to part ways with midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Despite only joining the Seagulls 18 months ago, Caicedo, 20, has emerged as one of the Premier League’s most highly-rated midfielders.

Heavily linked with a move to Liverpool following Jurgen Klopp’s relentless problems with injuries (Mirror), the end of this summer’s transfer window could see the 20-year-old make a surprise switch to Anfield.

However, issuing a no-nonsense response to the speculation, Potter, who spoke to reporters on Monday, said: “It doesn’t surprise me that people are looking at him because he’s playing at a fantastic level.

“[…] But we know the position he is in and we know the position the club is in which is we don’t want to lose him and we don’t think we will, but in football, you never know.

“We’re quite calm and confident.”

Going on to address the potential fee Caicedo could command, which has been reported to be £42m, Potter said: “I think you’d probably get his boots for that.”