Video: Mascot mocks Azpilicueta in tunnel before Chelsea’s clash with Southampton

Chelsea and Southampton went head-to-head at St. Mary’s tonight with the Saints running out 2-1 winners.

The match was an entertaining affair with the home side putting up a strong fight against the Blues and responding brilliantly to going a goal behind in the tie.

Lavia scored a beauty to draw Southampton level before an Armstrong goal completed the comeback. The Saints held on in the second half to grab all three points and move up to seventh in the Premier League table.

Before the match started, there was a funny moment picked up in the tunnel between a Southampton mascot and Cesar Azpilicueta. The youngster went to shake the Chelsea captain’s hand before pulling it back leaving the star to jiggle to himself.