Video: Raheem Sterling scores third goal in two games to give Chelsea lead

Raheem Sterling has given Chelsea a 1-0 lead over Southampton at St. Mary’s. 

The England international opened his Chelsea account against Leicester Cty at the weekend, scoring two goals to help the London club to three points.

The 27-year-old picked up where he left off tonight, giving Chelsea the lead over Southampton.

The goal came after Havertz picked out a run from Mason Mount in the box, the midfielder then tried to pick out Sterling in the middle but his cross was blocked by Perraud but it fell to the Chelsea winger who tapped the ball into the Saints’ net.

