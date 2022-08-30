Video: Southampton turn match around with lovely team goal

Southampton lead Chelsea 2-1 at St.Mary’s despite going behind in the match. 

Sterling put the Blues ahead after 23 minutes but the Saints have responded fantastically ever since.

A Romeo Lavia beauty brought the home side level but they have now taken the lead just before halftime through Adam Armstrong.

The goal was a lovely team goal that was worked all the way up the pitch. The ball then found itself at the feet of Romain Perraud before the left-back picked out a free Armstrong in the box, whose shot went in off the back of Kalidou Koulibaly.

