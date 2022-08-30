West Ham favourite drops social media hint that he wants to leave the club

West Ham United favourite Harrison Ashby has dropped a hint over a potential move to Newcastle with his social media activity following shock transfer links.

The Daily Mail has reported that Newcastle will bid £2.5m for Ashby before the transfer window closes on Thursday, which has been prompted by a long-term injury to right-back, Emil Krafth.

Following this unforeseen update, Ashby has appeared to put fuel on the fire, with eagle-eyed West Ham fans spotting his recent social media activity.

Ashby has started following two Newcastle players on Instagram – Kieran Trippier and his Scotland teammate, Elliot Anderson.

The 20-year-old then liked a Twitter post from Anderson about Newcastle’s 1-1 draw with Wolves, in which he featured, which has left Hammers fans worried about a transfer.

The right-back has shown great promise during first-team appearances over the last couple of seasons in a West Ham shirt and many fans will not want to see him leave. This activity could hint that the youngster wants a move away from the London stadium or it could just be a coincidence and mean absolutely nothing.