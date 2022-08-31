£35m Man United attacker wanted in late deal by two clubs

Manchester United have been busy throughout the summer transfer window. Not only have the Red Devils welcomed a host of new additions, but they have also bid farewell to 12 senior players, and according to recent reports, the window’s final day could see another first-team star depart.

That’s according to a recent report from ESPN, which has also been backed up by Fabrizio Romano, who both claim young winger Amad is a candidate to leave on loan.

Sunderland are in advanced talks with Manchester United for Amad Diallo season-long loan and are now closing in on Edouard Michut. ??? #MUFC #SAFC Michut will be in England again today as deal is done with PSG: loan plus €5m buy option and sell-on clause. pic.twitter.com/9vCLReN2Fk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2022

Since joining the Red Devils from Serie A side Atalanta 18-months-ago, Amad, 20, who was signed for £35m (€41m) has failed to progress and reach the levels originally expected of him.

Forced out on loan for the second half of last season, the 20-year-old, who joined Rangers, endured a disappointing spell before arriving back at Old Trafford earlier this summer.

Following the Red Devils’ recent blockbuster signing of Antony from Ajax, Amad is now even further down Erik ten Hag’s pecking order and in order to secure playing time, the young Ivorian may have to move to England’s second-tier.

MORE: “Keep an eye on Ronaldo” – Romano reveals what Ten Hag has told Man United attackers

Reportedly wanted by Championship-duo Sunderland and Blackpool, it looks like United’s number 16 will have to impress in a lower league before he can be considered for a place in his parent club’s matchday teams.

Nevertheless, regardless of if Sunderland or Blackpool can reach an agreement, when it comes to his United career, even though he is still just 20 years old, it already feels like this season will be Amad’s last chance to prove that signing him was not a mistake.