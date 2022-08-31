Arsenal could make late push for Premier League midfielder

According to reports, Arsenal could make a last-minute push for Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans following the Gunners’ devastating injury woes.

90min have reported that Belgium international is still on the Gunners’ radar, and a last-minute deal has not been ruled out.

Mikel Arteta have reportedly been keen on bringing in a new midfielder ahead of Thursday’s transfer deadline following Mohamed Elneny’s injury sustained during Saturday’s victory over Fulham.

The Athletic reported that the Egypt international is expected to be sidelined for a substantial period and that Thomas Partey, who missed the game against Fulham, was due to a minor muscle injury.

MORE: Chelsea and Arsenal fail with late moves as midfielder to join Everton

With Arteta’s midfield situation looking rather stretched, it would be a good idea for the club to act quickly and make an additional midfield singing before Thursday.

Tielemans, who has less than 12 months remaining on his current deal, has reportedly been linked to numerous clubs this summer.

90min have also reported that Arteta wishes to sign a player with a significant enough quality to impact his team’s progress in the Premier League and not one who would be considered a stop-gap.

It is still unknown who the north London club would end up signing this summer, if any, but one thing is sure: Tielemans has the quality that Arteta is after.