Bernardo Silva commits future to Manchester City ending Barcelona speculation

After two months of playing things coy, Bernardo Silva has committed his future to Manchester City. Manager Pep Guardiola has been fielding repeated questions on Silva’s future amid links to Barcelona, but the Portuguese has cleared the matter up once and for all on Spanish radio.

Silva was involved in City’s impressive 6-0 victory over Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night, which saw Erling Haaland score a second consecutive hat-trick.

After the match, Catalan station RAC1 were speaking to Silva via Pol Ballus, when he was asked about his future.

“The truth is we haven’t had offers from Spain. Nobody has come, I will stay in Manchester, I am happy and the decision is already taken.”

Bernardo Silva confirma a @polballus que es queda al Manchester City. — El Barça juga a RAC1 (@FCBRAC1) August 31, 2022

No doubt the speculation will continue on the backburner in the coming months that Silva might have left the club if an offer had come. That is a bridge that City can cross down the line – this season they have retained one of the best midfielders in world football. With Haaland to feed passes to, there can’t be many better environments for Silva either.